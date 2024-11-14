Federal Ombudsman team to hold Open Court in Kotli (AJK) on Friday, tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Nov, 2024) A Federal Ombudsman team will hold a 'Khuli Katcheri ' (Open Court) in Kotli city of Mirpur division of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on November 15, under the spirit to hear and address the public grievances.

Media consultant Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Khalid Syal told APP on Thursday, "The team will hear the complaints against the federal institutions during the open court and issue instructions on the occasion".

Federal Ombudsman Ajaz Ahmed Qureshi has formed a team headed by Director General Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed after taking notice of a large number of complaints against federal institutions in Azad Jammu Kashmir, according to an official statement issued by the Media Wing Consultant of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat.

The Open Court will be held on Friday, November 15, at 10.00 in the morning at PWD Rest House in Kotli AJK, the official announcement said adding "the team comprising Director General Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed and Consultant Khalid Sial will issue instructions on the occasion after listening the complaints against the mismanagement of the federal entities, functioning in the AJK, during the open court".

The federal ombudsman has investigated the federal government's public functionaries including Electricity, Gas, NADRA, Passport Office, Pakistan Post Office, Benazir Income Support Program, National Savings (Qoumi Bachat), EOBI, OPF and Postal Life Insurance besides other institutions.

The local heads of the federal govt departments have been directed to be present in the Open Court on time according to above schedule of the Open Court so that the due legal process could be implemented on the occasion on public complaints. People can present their grievances against federal agencies in the scheduled open court as above.