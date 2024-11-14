Federal Ombudsman Team To Hold Open Court In Kotli (AJK) On Friday, Tomorrow
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MIRPUR( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Nov, 2024) A Federal Ombudsman team will hold a 'Khuli Katcheri ' (Open Court) in Kotli city of Mirpur division of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on November 15, under the spirit to hear and address the public grievances.
Media consultant Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Khalid Syal told APP on Thursday, "The team will hear the complaints against the federal institutions during the open court and issue instructions on the occasion".
Federal Ombudsman Ajaz Ahmed Qureshi has formed a team headed by Director General Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed after taking notice of a large number of complaints against federal institutions in Azad Jammu Kashmir, according to an official statement issued by the Media Wing Consultant of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat.
The Open Court will be held on Friday, November 15, at 10.00 in the morning at PWD Rest House in Kotli AJK, the official announcement said adding "the team comprising Director General Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed and Consultant Khalid Sial will issue instructions on the occasion after listening the complaints against the mismanagement of the federal entities, functioning in the AJK, during the open court".
The federal ombudsman has investigated the federal government's public functionaries including Electricity, Gas, NADRA, Passport Office, Pakistan Post Office, Benazir Income Support Program, National Savings (Qoumi Bachat), EOBI, OPF and Postal Life Insurance besides other institutions.
The local heads of the federal govt departments have been directed to be present in the Open Court on time according to above schedule of the Open Court so that the due legal process could be implemented on the occasion on public complaints. People can present their grievances against federal agencies in the scheduled open court as above.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Additional IGP visits polling station59 seconds ago
-
Syed Nazir Gilani visits Islamabad to mark 40th anniversary of JKCHR1 minute ago
-
SC disposes off several cases due to being ineffective1 minute ago
-
Govt aims to provide affordable, nutritious food to every citizen: Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain11 minutes ago
-
YPF president congratulates Speaker AJK for establishing YPF chapter11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan unveils first climate finance strategy to mobilise funds for national climate action11 minutes ago
-
SMBB Medical University organised awareness seminar on "No Corruption"11 minutes ago
-
Students, teachers of Benazir Women University visit KP assembly11 minutes ago
-
Six outlaws arrested in Lakki Marwat11 minutes ago
-
Dr Asma Mansoor assumes role as Incharge Protocol & PR at IIUI11 minutes ago
-
ICT Police tightens noose on criminal elements: DIG Raza11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan , North Macedonia strengthen ties as interior ministers meet to discuss issues21 minutes ago