Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Team To Hold Open Court In Kotli (AJK) On Friday, Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Federal Ombudsman team to hold Open Court in Kotli (AJK) on Friday, tomorrow

MIRPUR( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Nov, 2024) A Federal Ombudsman team will hold a 'Khuli Katcheri ' (Open Court) in Kotli city of Mirpur division of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on November 15, under the spirit to hear and address the public grievances.

Media consultant Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Khalid Syal told APP on Thursday, "The team will hear the complaints against the federal institutions during the open court and issue instructions on the occasion".

Federal Ombudsman Ajaz Ahmed Qureshi has formed a team headed by Director General Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed after taking notice of a large number of complaints against federal institutions in Azad Jammu Kashmir, according to an official statement issued by the Media Wing Consultant of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat.

The Open Court will be held on Friday, November 15, at 10.00 in the morning at PWD Rest House in Kotli AJK, the official announcement said adding "the team comprising Director General Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed and Consultant Khalid Sial will issue instructions on the occasion after listening the complaints against the mismanagement of the federal entities, functioning in the AJK, during the open court".

The federal ombudsman has investigated the federal government's public functionaries including Electricity, Gas, NADRA, Passport Office, Pakistan Post Office, Benazir Income Support Program, National Savings (Qoumi Bachat), EOBI, OPF and Postal Life Insurance besides other institutions.

The local heads of the federal govt departments have been directed to be present in the Open Court on time according to above schedule of the Open Court so that the due legal process could be implemented on the occasion on public complaints. People can present their grievances against federal agencies in the scheduled open court as above.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Jammu Mirpur Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir November Gas Pakistan Post Media Government Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

2 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

4 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

4 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

6 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

6 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

9 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

18 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

18 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

18 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan