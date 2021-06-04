UrduPoint.com
Federal Ombudsman Terms Prison Reforms In KP Satisfactory

Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:47 PM

Federal Ombudsman terms prison reforms in KP satisfactory

Federal Ombudsman Pakistan Tahir Shahbaz Friday expressing satisfaction over jail reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that Covid-19 pandemic had certainly affected the implementation of prison reforms and hoped that progress on prison's reform would improve as the situation improves

He was chairing a meeting held here on implementation status of Federal Ombudsman's recommendations on prison reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz said efforts were being made to bring meaningful prison reforms in light of the recommendations of the Federal Ombudsman Pakistan.

He reiterated that bringing reforms in jails was among top priorities of provincial government, adding that to make prisoners useful part of society steps were taken to provide them with free education, skills development, health care facilities and screening of infectious diseases.

On the occasion he directed relevant authorities to submit a detailed report of implementation status on prison reforms to Federal Ombudsman at the earliest.

Inspector General Prisons Khalid Abbas while giving detailed briefing on prison's reforms said that in light of the recommendations about Rs 3 billion had been allocated for the jails for the financial year 2020-21. To enhance and improve working of prison department, he said 2077 posts of different cadres had been sanctioned.

The meeting was informed that Provincial and District Oversight Committees had so far respectively made eight and 40 visits to different jails and as many as 1672 inmates had been given free legal aid as well.

It was further informed that in the past libraries were only set up in central prisons while now libraries were being established in every prison for the inmates.

Owing to best measures taken in view of Covid-19 pandemic, the IG Prisons claimed no inmate died during all the three waves of pandemic, and added only one employee of the department died of corona.

Juveniles and women inmates were segregated from other prisoners, he said, separate cells had also been set up for those involved in terrorism and other crimes of serious nature.

The meeting was apprised that capacity of the jails was enhanced in the province and issue of overcrowding had largely been solved. Prison Management Information System (PMIS) has been installed in 14 prison of the province and steps were being taken to introduce this system in other jails as well.

The meeting was attended by IG Police Sanaullah Abbasi, former Chief Secretary Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, Secretaries Health and Law, Provincial Attorney General and other relevant officials.

