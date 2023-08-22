Federal Ombudsman to address media in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan, Mr. Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi will meet media persons at Circuit House Bahawalpur on Wednesday to highlight the role of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat.

Official sources said that the Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan, Mr.

Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi had visited the Regional Office of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat in Bahawalpur where he had held meetings with the heads of federal government departments functioning in Bahawalpur.