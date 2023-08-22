Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman To Address Media In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Federal Ombudsman to address media in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan, Mr. Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi will meet media persons at Circuit House Bahawalpur on Wednesday to highlight the role of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat.

Official sources said that the Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan, Mr.

Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi had visited the Regional Office of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat in Bahawalpur where he had held meetings with the heads of federal government departments functioning in Bahawalpur.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bahawalpur Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; awards during ..

44 seconds ago
 DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

DXB welcomes 41.6m guests in H1 2023

31 minutes ago
 OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awa ..

OPPO Unveils Winners of imagine IF Photography Awards 2023, Inspiring Smartphone ..

31 minutes ago
 Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight pa ..

Army Helicopter on rescue mission to save eight passengers stranded in Battagram ..

31 minutes ago
 KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD ..

KEZAD Group begins AED42 million upgrade of KEZAD Al Ma’mourah

1 hour ago
 ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for rene ..

ADNIC introduces motor insurance solution for renewals using UAE Pass

1 hour ago
PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednes ..

PCB to conduct nationwide women trials from Wednesday

1 hour ago
 Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

Asad Umar gets interim bail in Cipher case

2 hours ago
 Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing fl ..

Chairman NDMA reviews damages caused by ongoing floods in Sutlej River

2 hours ago
 ECP constitutes high-powered committee for electio ..

ECP constitutes high-powered committee for election arrangements

2 hours ago
 UAE Under-16 Jiu-Jitsu Team completes weigh-in for ..

UAE Under-16 Jiu-Jitsu Team completes weigh-in for youth world championship in K ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 August 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan