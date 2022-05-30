UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman To Hold Khuli Katchery In Manshera On May 31

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 07:08 PM

The Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi would hold Khuli Katchery in district Manshera on May 31 (Tuesday) to resolve the issues of people from far flung areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi would hold Khuli Katchery in district Manshera on May 31 (Tuesday) to resolve the issues of people from far flung areas.

According to an official communiqu issued here on Monday, the open court would be held at District Council Hall at 11 a.

m., in which the staff of Regional Office, Abbottabad of the Federal Ombudsman would also be present.

People can approach the Federal Ombudsman along with their written complaints against federal government's departments including WAPDA, SNGPL, BISP, Passport and NADRA, said the communique.

