Federal Ombudsman To Hold Khuli Kutchery In Havelian To Address Public Grievances

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Following the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ajaz Ahmed Qureshi, a Khuli Kutchery will be held in Tehsil Hall Havelian, March 21.

Advisor Abdul Ghaffoor Baig from the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Abbottabad will preside over the Kutchery to listen to complaints.

In line with Ajaz Ahmed Qureshi's instructions, these Khuli Kutcheries aim to provide immediate and cost-free justice to residents of remote areas. These sessions will be held at the district and tehsil levels to cater to the grievances of individuals residing in far-flung regions.

Federal Ombudsman Secretary Regional Office Abbottabad Advisor Abdul Ghaffoor Baig, along with Deputy Advisor Khalid Saeed, will inaugurate the Khuli Kutchery in Tehsil Hall Havelian on Thursday at 11 AM.

The Khuli Kutchery will address complaints related to federal departments in Havelian. Abdul Ghaffoor Baig has informed the people of Tehsil Havelian and its adjacent areas that they can present their complaints at this Khuli Kutchery.

All federal institutions, including WAPDA, Sui Gas, NADRA, Post Office, National Highways Authority, Bait-ul-Mal, Passport, Telephone Industries, and others, will be represented at these sessions.

Abdul Ghaffoor Baig further explained that these complaints will be resolved and the process will be expedited within 60 days. There will be no fee involved for complainants, and the need for a lawyer is not necessary.

He appealed to concerned individuals to take advantage of this government facility, aiming to alleviate the public's troubles and ensure swift resolution.

