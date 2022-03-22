Federal Ombudsman to hold 'Khuli Kutchry' on March 24

The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Abbottabad has started organizing 'Khuli Kutchry' in various areas of Hazara division including Lora Circle, on March 24 to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Abbottabad has started organizing 'Khuli Kutchry' in various areas of Hazara division including Lora Circle, on March 24 to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps.

The people of Lora Circle were informed that if they have any complaint related to any federal agency, they can register their complaint in 'Khuli Kutchry' which would be held March 24th at Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Lora office.

On the direction of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, regional office Abbottabad is conducting Open Kuthcheries at the tehsil level with the objective to provide speedy justice to the people living in the remote areas at their doorstep.

Federal ombudsman regional head office informed the people that if they have any complaint related to WAPDA, NADRA, Post Office, National Highways Authority, or any other federal department they can come and register it in the Khuli Kutchery.

The grievances of the masses would be resolved within 60 days, the regional office also directed masses to avail this facility and resolve their issues.