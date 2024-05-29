Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman To Hold Open Court In Jand

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 06:56 PM

Advisor to the Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan, Haroon Sikandar Pasha will hold an open court on May 30th at the office of Assistant Commissioner to provide accessible justice to the people of Jand

According to AC office, This initiative, is part of the Federal Ombudsman's Outreach Complaint Resolution (OCR) program, aims to address public grievances against federal institutions directly and efficiently.

The open court will see the participation of officers from various federal institutions including those responsible for electricity, gas, NADRA, Benazir Income Support Program and the Post Office.

This direct engagement will allow citizens to voice their concerns and seek resolutions for their issues related to these institutions.

"This open court is a testament to the Federal Ombudsman's commitment to providing justice at the people's doorsteps," stated Advisor Haroon Sikandar Pasha. "We believe that every citizen deserves a fair and timely resolution to their grievances, and this initiative is a step towards achieving that goal."

The Federal Ombudsman has urged the relevant authorities of the participating institutions to actively participate in the open court and work towards resolving the public's concerns promptly and effectively.

