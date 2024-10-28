Federal Ombudsman To Hold Open Court In Mirpur
Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 10:24 PM
The Federal Ombudsman’s team will conduct an "Open Katcheri" (open court) in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir on October 31 at the Industrial Rest House, starting at 10:00 a.m
According to the spokesperson of Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, the initiative aims to address public grievances against federal institutions operating in the region.
Federal Ombudsman Ajaz Ahmed Qureshi had taken notice of numerous complaints regarding federal entities in Mirpur and has directed Director General Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed to lead the effort.
The open court will allow citizens to voice their concerns directly and receive immediate instructions for resolution.
An inspection team has been established to oversee the event, which will focus on issues related to various federal agencies including the Pakistan Post Office, Benazir Income Support Program, National Savings Centre, EOBI and others.
Local heads of these organizations have been instructed to attend the session.
The Ombudsman encourages residents to take advantage of this opportunity to register their complaints about mismanagement in federal services.
The team will listen to public grievances and provide on-the-spot solutions to ensure timely redressal.
