Federal Ombudsman To Hold Open Kutchry On Tehsil Level To Ensure Speedy Justice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 08:48 PM

The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Abbottabad Monday has pledged to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Regional Office Abbottabad Monday has pledged to provide justice to the people at their doorsteps.

The people of Mansehra were informed that if there is any complaint related to any federal agency, they can register their complaint in Open Kuthcery which would be held on January 13 at the office of PESCO XEN City Division Mansehra.

On the direction of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, Open Kuthcheries would be held at the tehsil level with the objective to provide speedy justice to the people living in the remote areas at their doorstep.

Khawaja Saif-ul-Haman, Regional Head, Federal Ombudsman Secretary, Regional Office, Abbottabad would hold Khuli Kutchery Thursday 13th January where complaints related to the Federal Department would be settled.

Federal ombudsman regional head of Mansehra informed the people that if they have any complaint related to WAPDA, NADRA, Post Office, National Highways Authority, or any other federal department they can come and register it in the Khuli Kutchery.

The grievances of the masses would be resolved within 60 days, the regional office also directed masses to avail this facility and resolve their issues.

