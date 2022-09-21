UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman To Implement The Recommendations Of The Study

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Federal Ombudsman to implement the recommendations of the study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman has directed all concerned agencies of the federal government to implement the recommendations of the study report on "Plight of Street Children" in Islamabad prepared by the task force constituted by him.

He was addressing a press conference in his office wherein the background of the study, its salient findings and key recommendations were brought out by him.

He vowed to ensure the implementation of the recommendations.

The study sets out priorities and gives evidence-based recommendations to the key stakeholders & government agencies.

The research was conducted by Syeda Viquar un Nisa Hashmi, Advisor/Grievance Commissioner for Children and her team.

This was reported to be the first ever empirical study focusing on street children in ICT.

The research is to be taken as a Pilot Project which would be replicated in other parts of the country.

The research revealed that child labour/beggary is an outcome of extreme poverty, homelessness/abandonment of children, etc., and predominately a lucrative family business of some communities and begging rings.

The field data revealed that 91% sample children were living with their families/guardian (generally the migrants from Northern Areas, Nomads termed as 'Changar' and refugees), while 9% were homeless. The medical examination of street children CPI revealed serious issues of malnourishment, drug addiction, sexual abuse, skin diseases and even HIV.

The report indicates that the present mechanism for the shelter, welfare and development of children in-need, is inadequate, and inefficient.

The shelter facility is meant for boys only. The internal trafficking of children is not recognized as an offence. The report also indicates that there is neither legal provision relating to ban on child labour nor provision of minimum age for light work, which is the non-compliance of the ILO Convention.

The report indicates that violation of laws relating to children's employment were witnessed but Local Administration had no record of action taken in this regard.

The team also observed that there is no Child Court in ICT and only one Model Police Stationin ICT with a desk for children.

The task force noted that from 1991 to May 2022, only 597 adult beggars and their facilitators were put behind the bars.

Challans were submitted in 98.99% cases, leading to conviction in 98.09% and acquittal in 1.9%, yet scores of beggars are witnessed across the city.

The report also indicates that 11,681 street children in ICT had been picked by the police from Jan.2020 to May 2022 and dropped at Edhi Centre and CPI. The Edhi Centre has neither mandate nor capacity to accommodate street children therefore, releases them in the evening.

The report recommended a robust mechanism for the rescue and care of children in need; registration of refugees on priority basis and basic facilities of health and education regardless of their status. The report also recommended training of Police and CPI officials to rescue street children.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police United Nations Business Education Ilo May 2020 Family All From Government Refugee Court Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

1 minute ago
 ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup: Nashra Sundhu replaces F ..

ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup: Nashra Sundhu replaces Fatima Sana

1 minute ago
 Bilawal addresses young foreign ministers' confere ..

Bilawal addresses young foreign ministers' conference in NY

2 hours ago
 FIA launches crackdown against illegal money excha ..

FIA launches crackdown against illegal money exchangers

3 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

3 hours ago
 France announces support for Pakistan economic rev ..

France announces support for Pakistan economic revival in wake of flood-devastat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.