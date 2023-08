Federal Ombudsman to visit Bahawalpur on Aug 22

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi will visit Regional Office of Wafaqi Ombudsman Secretariat in Bahawalpur on August 22.

According to a press release issued by Aijaz Hussain Lone, Associate Advisor/Incharge, WMS Regional Office Bahawalpur, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, honorable Federal Ombudsman will visit Wafaqi Mohtasib Regional Secretariat Bahawalpur on August 22.

He will hold meetings with the heads of federal government departments in Bahawalpur to discuss issues related to problems of general public.