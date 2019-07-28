UrduPoint.com
Federal Ombudsman Trains 491 Teachers Against Pedophilia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Ombudsman (FO) Secretariat has imparted a child protection training to 491 male and female teachers of Kasur's public and private schools during the last six months.

The Office of the National Commissioner for Children (ONCC), working under Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan, had conducted 12 training sessions from January to July 2019 to train Kasur's teachers against the menace of child abuse, FO's Commissioner for Children Syeda Viqarun Nisa told APP.

She said the 'Child Protection trainings' were aimed at sensitizing the teachers on the child abuse issue and sharing the knowledge of Islamic values as well as the national and international commitments of the Government of Pakistan.

Viqarun Nisa said these trainings would help teachers to educate self-defense techniques to the children for countering any sort of abuse. It also enabled the children to inform their parents/guardians about any threat or danger which they were facing.

Through the trainings, the teachers could easily identify the children at-risk in their schools and discuss such issues with their parents, besides advising them for appropriate measures, she added.

She said teaching material including animated videos (available on the website of a non-governmental organization) were also shared with the teachers for the purpose.

