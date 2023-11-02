Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman Urges Implementation Of Decisions To Protect Rights Of Neglected Segments Of Society

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Federal Ombudsman urges implementation of decisions to protect rights of neglected segments of society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi directed the Officers of the regional office and the head of the federal agencies to ensure the implementation of his decisions so that the rights of neglected and poor segments of the society are protected against maladministrations and administrative access.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of the officers, of Abbottabad regional Office and the heads of Federal Government Agencies.

He said that 154343 complaints have been redressed since January 2023, and the figure of complainants registration is expected to reach 185000, by the end of this year.

Earlier, the Federal Ombudsman was briefed on the performance of Regional Office Abbottabad, during which he was informed that 7858 decisions have been implemented during this year which is 68% more than the previous year. He commended the efforts of the Regional Office and the heads of Federal Agencies to ameliorate the maladministration issues faced by the lower strata of society who cannot afford to approach the courts.

Federal Ombudsman lauded the cooperation of administrative heads of the federal agencies in resolving the issues of the common man at their doorsteps. He added that it is our duty to redress the grievances of the people who are mostly poor and indigent.

He further stated that with this spirit, the program of Informal Dispute Resolutions (IRD) was started in April 2022 which has been very successful in resolving the issues of poor people. Under this programme 2626 cases have so far been resolved, whereas, 186 cases of under process. While addressing media persons, Wafaqi Mohtasib informed that visible steps have been taken by the Wafaqi Mohtasib to mitigate the issues of overseas Pakistanis, pensioners, and matters pertaining to jail reforms of prisoners, including women and children prisoners.

In the Media interaction session, Wafaqi Mohtasib, emphasized that media plays a vital role in the dissemination of information about the difficulties of the general public and the activities of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, in providing relief to the poor.

