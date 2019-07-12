Federal Ombudsman visits One Window Facilitation Desk at JIAP

Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz Friday visited the One Window Facilitation Desk (OWFD) at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) and interacted with representatives of its agencies and stressed to provide more facilities to the passengers and oversees Pakistanis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz Friday visited the One Window Facilitation Desk (OWFD) at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) and interacted with representatives of its agencies and stressed to provide more facilities to the passengers and oversees Pakistanis.

Deputy Airport Manager of JIAP Imran Khan briefed the Ombudsman on functioning of OWFD, said a statement.

Federal Ombudsman appreciated the functioning of the Desk and expressed his satisfaction on its performance being undertaken by 12 different departments/agencies for the assistance of oversees Pakistanis at JIAP.

He was informed by the staff of the OWFD that so far 150,000 passengers were provided assistance at eight major airports and their dedicated staff was doing its best to resolve the individual and systematic issues of the oversees relating to the government departments, ministries, organization and agencies working at these airports.

OWFD was working at Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Sialkot and Faisalabad international airports to provide assistance to oversees Pakistanis.

One Window Facilitation Desk was operational round-the-clock and manned by the staff from Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Overseas Pakistani Foundation (OPF), Overseas Employment Corporation, Immigration and Passport, Ministry of Religious Affairs, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Pakistan International Airline (PIA), Airport Security Force (ASF), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment.