Federal Ombudsman visits regional office

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :-:Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz visited Regional Office Gujranwala on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Ombudsman office was providing exemplary services for timely redressal of public grievances and provision of relief to the common man.

He said that thousands of public grievances had been resolved through this agency, adding that the advantage of this institution was that any complaint could be forwarded directly to him and through their regional officers without any lawyer or fee.

He said the officers concerned were bound to resolve the complaint within the stipulated time period.

Later, Regional Advisor Shahid Latif Khan briefed the Federal Ombudsman about the performance of regional office.

He said that open courts were being held in all districts and tehsils of Gujranwala division where all possible relief was being provided to complainants regarding complaints related to federal departments.

Senior Advisors Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Nadeem Ashraf and Babar Shafi besides senior officers of SNGPL, WAPDA, NADRA, Post Office, State Life Insurance and other federal departments were also present on the occasion.