UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Ombudsman Visits Regional Office

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Federal Ombudsman visits regional office

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :-:Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz visited Regional Office Gujranwala on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Ombudsman office was providing exemplary services for timely redressal of public grievances and provision of relief to the common man.

He said that thousands of public grievances had been resolved through this agency, adding that the advantage of this institution was that any complaint could be forwarded directly to him and through their regional officers without any lawyer or fee.

He said the officers concerned were bound to resolve the complaint within the stipulated time period.

Later, Regional Advisor Shahid Latif Khan briefed the Federal Ombudsman about the performance of regional office.

He said that open courts were being held in all districts and tehsils of Gujranwala division where all possible relief was being provided to complainants regarding complaints related to federal departments.

Senior Advisors Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, Nadeem Ashraf and Babar Shafi besides senior officers of SNGPL, WAPDA, NADRA, Post Office, State Life Insurance and other federal departments were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

WAPDA Man Gujranwala Post All SNGPL

Recent Stories

Domestic, foreign loans have increased substantial ..

5 minutes ago

World Wildlife Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

7 minutes ago

Pakistani rupee continues its upward trajectory ag ..

14 minutes ago

73,374 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

19 minutes ago

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

32 minutes ago

Nepal wants direct flights with Pakistan to promot ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.