Federal Ombudsman visits Sukkur regional office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Ombudsman Major General retired Ghulam Dastagir on Wednesday visited Sukkur Ombudsmen regional office and chaired a meeting with officers.

He urged investigating and senior officers of the Ombudsman to provide maximum relief to complainants.

He said the officers should organise meetings with major government agencies to address systemic issues, so that maximum relief could be provided to people, he said adding that investigating officers of regional office Sukkur should also frequently visit districts and tehsils to hear public complaints under the Outreach Complaint Resolution Programme.