Federal Ombudsman visits utility store

Regional Head Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Syed Mehmood Ali Shah on Tuesday visited the utility store near the State Life Building, here, while taking notice of the non-availability of wheat flour, sugar and food items at the utility stores

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Regional Head Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Syed Mehmood Ali Shah on Tuesday visited the utility store near the State Life Building, here, while taking notice of the non-availability of wheat flour, sugar and food items at the utility stores.

On this occasion, Regional Head Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Syed Mehmood Ali Shah instructed the manager of the utility store to remove the shortage of daily items including food and drink and provide items to the citizens at official rates.

Regional Head Federal Ombudsman Sukkur Syed Mehmood Ali Shah, while talking to the media persons, said, that on public complaints he visited the utility store where some range of wheat flour, sugar and other products were sold.

He said that there was a shortage because sacks of flour from the warehouses takes time to reach the store but still the manager of the utility store was instructed to remove the shortage of food items and provide items to the citizens on the government ratified rates.

Regional Manager USC Larkana and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.