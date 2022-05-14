Federal Ombudsman warns delinquent officials of show cause notices

Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, the Federal Ombudsman has said that show cause notice will be issued to the delinquent officers of the concerned Agency for non-implementation of findings regarding poor pensioners and workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, the Federal Ombudsman has said that show cause notice will be issued to the delinquent officers of the concerned Agency for non-implementation of findings regarding poor pensioners and workers.

He said that timely implementation of findings is of great importance, as a decision becomes meaningless if it is not implemented or its implementation is inordinately delayed. He was chairing a progress review meeting onimplementation of findings at WMS at Islamabad. The head of implementation wing, Mr.

Muhammad Humair Kareem Additional Secretary gave a detailed briefing. He said that during the first four months of 2022, a total of 9,229 cases have been implemented.

The Ombudsman directed the implementation Wing to give special attention to the cases of pensioners especially in EOBI cases, as the poor workers face great difficulties in getting their small amount of pension from EOBI. He also directed to place more focus on Postal Life Insurance cases. He emphasized upon Implementation Wing to demonstrate more dedication and make their best efforts in redressal of the grievances of the common man. He said that according to new policy, he will himself look after such cases and no case of implementation wing will be closed until complete satisfaction of the complainant.