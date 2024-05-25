- Home
- Pakistan
- Federal Ombudsman’s commitment for speedy provision of justice increases public trust: Abdul Gahfo ..
Federal Ombudsman’s Commitment For Speedy Provision Of Justice Increases Public Trust: Abdul Gahfoor Baig
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The commitment of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi to provide justice to the public has significantly increased trust in the Federal Ombudsman institution.
This was stated by the Regional In charge Abdul Ghafoor Baig in a press statement.
He stated that the institution is tirelessly striving to deliver affordable and prompt justice, earning the status of a people's court where individuals from all walks of life can approach without fear for resolution of their issues.
Abdul Ghafoor Baig said that there is a growing number of complaints from citizens against federal departments and other institutions, indicating rising public confidence in the Federal Ombudsman.
Most complaints received pertaining to incorrect readings and excessive bills from WAPDA, as well as issues with NADRA, the Benazir Income Support Program, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Postal Life Insurance, CPEC, Pakistan Railways, Sui Gas, the Postal Department, the Controller Military Pensions, Cantonment Boards, the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution, and the Passport Office.
Retired army personnel also seek assistance from the Federal Ombudsman for their pension issues, adding he said.
The regional in-charge Federal Ombudsman Abbottabad office said that under Article 17 of the Federal Ombudsman’s jurisdiction, surprise inspections of various departments are conducted to ensure timely resolution of public issues that may suffer from negligence and delays.
He emphasized that once a decision is made in any case, its implementation is ensured without compromise.
Abdul Ghafoor Baig said that the Primary priority of the Federal Ombudsman institution is to promptly address complainants' grievances within the bounds of the law, with zero tolerance for negligence. Additionally, under Article 33, complaints for resolving informal issues and disputes are handled efficiently.
He said that for the swift resolution of all such complaints, there is no need for a lawyer or court fees, complainants can write their complaint on plain paper and submit it with necessary documents to the Federal Ombudsman Hazara Division’s regional office opposite GPO Abbottabad Cantt during office hours, send it by mail, or register it online through the Federal Ombudsman’s website.
Recent Stories
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..
IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases
Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary
PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta
1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30
'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Collective issues of South Waziristan’s tribes to be resolved: Commissioner36 seconds ago
-
MWMC to launch grand cleanliness operation to make city zero waste before Eid45 seconds ago
-
Pakistan welcomes ICJ's ruling on Gaza11 minutes ago
-
Chairman BISE appreciates staff for ensuring transparent exams21 minutes ago
-
Illegal weapon dealer held, 75 pistols recovered31 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 334,500 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
PM lauds ICJ' decision to stop Israeli assault on Gaza, Rafah1 hour ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people1 hour ago
-
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
NSPP's Management Course participants visit Pakistan's missions abroad2 hours ago
-
MNA Jamshaid Dasti, 15 unknown accomplices booked for interference in state affairs2 hours ago
-
PM hails Ireland's decision to recognize Palestine3 hours ago