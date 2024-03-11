Regional In-charge Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Abbottabad Abdul Ghaffar Baig on Monday said that the confidence in the Federal Ombudsman's institution was on the rise due to effective system of provision of justice. He expressed these views while talking to the media here

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Regional In-charge Federal Ombudsman Secretariat Abbottabad Abdul Ghaffar Baig on Monday said that the confidence in the Federal Ombudsman's institution was on the rise due to effective system of provision of justice. He expressed these views while talking to the media here.

The regional in-charge said that the escalating number of complaints against federal departments and other entities served as testament to the growing trust in the Federal Ombudsman's office.

Abdul Ghaffar Baig, highlighted the unwavering dedication of the institution towards delivering prompt and cost-effective justice to the public. He underscored that the Federal Ombudsman's office has evolved into a key forum like a people's court, where individuals from diverse backgrounds confidently seek resolution for their grievances.

He revealed that a significant portion of the complaints received by the Federal Ombudsman's office pertained to issues like wrong meter readings and exorbitant billing across various departments including WAPDA, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and others.

Additionally, grievances regarding pensions, particularly from retired military personnel, are also frequently addressed by the office.

Highlighting the proactive stance of the Federal Ombudsman's office, he mentioned that sudden inspections are conducted under Article 17 of its jurisdiction to immediately address public concerns that may have been overlooked or neglected.

He stressed the importance of expeditiously implementing decisions once cases are concluded, underscoring the office's commitment to providing immediate relief to complainants within the bounds of the law.