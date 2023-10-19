Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman’s Dera Office Listens To Complaints At South Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Senior Investigation Officer Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman Imran Khan paid a three-day visit to South Waziristan and listened to 150 complaints against federal organizations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Senior Investigation Officer Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman Imran Khan paid a three-day visit to South Waziristan and listened to 150 complaints against federal organizations.

The visit was undertaken as per the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi to address the issues of inhabitants at their doorstep.

Khan issued directives to the officials of concerned departments to address the complaints at the earliest and extend relief to the people of the area.

He warned that no laxity or negligence would be tolerated and timely measures must be taken.

Khan said that it was a top priority to solve the cases in a short period of time. He added that the staff of the Wana office was honestly performing their duties in light of the clear instructions of the Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi and the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Dera Ismail Khan to redress the legitimate complaints of the citizens immediately.

