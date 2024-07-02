Federal Ombudsman's Intervention Ensures Payment Of Dues To Retired Employee
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 08:54 PM
Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi's intervention on Tuesday has facilitated the payment of outstanding dues to a retired Army employee
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi's intervention on Tuesday has facilitated the payment of outstanding dues to a retired Army employee.
According to the details, Ali Khan, a resident of Mansehra and a former employee of the F.F., had lodged a complaint at the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat's regional office in Abbottabad against CMA Lahore, citing long-pending arrears amounting to Rs. 133,235. Upon receiving the complaint, Regional In-Charge Abdul Ghafoor Baig issued notices to CMA Lahore. Following a thorough investigation, CMA Lahore issued a cheque for Rs. 133,235 to Ali Khan.
Expressing his gratitude, Ali Khan thanked Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi and Regional In-Charge Abdul Ghafoor Baig for resolving his longstanding issue. Abdul Ghafoor Baig highlighted that the Federal Ombudsman’s institution serves as a public court, providing prompt and inexpensive justice.
He reiterated that the Federal Ombudsman is regarded as the court of the poor, ensuring equal, immediate, and affordable justice as a guardian of human rights.
He further elaborated on various programs aimed at delivering justice close to the public, including open courts at the tehsil level. These initiatives allow people from remote areas to present their complaints to authorized officers of the Federal Ombudsman, with media involvement to raise public awareness and resolve issues.
Abdul Ghafoor Baig emphasized that once a decision is made in any case, it remains active until fully implemented. Disciplinary actions are taken against officers or personnel exhibiting negligence, bias, or unnecessary delays adding that institution addresses complaints of mismanagement, especially concerning pension cases, in both federal and provincial departments, as well as some personal matters and other institutions.
Recent Stories
IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT
Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry
Japan introduces 1st policy to promote AI use in defense sector
IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office
KU declares results of BA LLB (H), LLB Final Year Annual Examination 2022
SECP issues consultation paper on certifications of financial sector professiona ..
Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Justice
OGDCL collaborates with NCSW for women empowerment
Philippines says Manila, Beijing agree to 'de-escalate' South China Sea tensions
DMC among 36 paramedical staff suspended for absent from duties: Rind
Tajikistan Ambassador hosts KP Governor on exclusive tour of Sioma Resort
Sports journalists have great role in promotion of sports: CM Aide
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IFA destroys mint grown with wastewater in ICT25 minutes ago
-
Ambassador of Japan lauds KPS over outstanding contributions to IT industry25 minutes ago
-
IG Sindh holds a video link meeting at DIG office4 minutes ago
-
Justice Ejaz Swati takes oath as Acting Chief Justice4 minutes ago
-
DMC among 36 paramedical staff suspended for absent from duties: Rind4 minutes ago
-
Tajikistan Ambassador hosts KP Governor on exclusive tour of Sioma Resort4 minutes ago
-
Dr. Raghib unveils comprehensive code of conduct for Muharram-ul-Haram2 minutes ago
-
Police chiefs assure safety of traders2 minutes ago
-
House looted in Wah2 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to celebrate World Journalists Day33 minutes ago
-
50 vehicles challaned over violations33 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker New York State Assembly calls on CM Sindh33 minutes ago