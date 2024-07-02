Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman's Intervention Ensures Payment Of Dues To Retired Employee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 02, 2024 | 08:54 PM

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi's intervention on Tuesday has facilitated the payment of outstanding dues to a retired Army employee

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi's intervention on Tuesday has facilitated the payment of outstanding dues to a retired Army employee.

According to the details, Ali Khan, a resident of Mansehra and a former employee of the F.F., had lodged a complaint at the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat's regional office in Abbottabad against CMA Lahore, citing long-pending arrears amounting to Rs. 133,235. Upon receiving the complaint, Regional In-Charge Abdul Ghafoor Baig issued notices to CMA Lahore. Following a thorough investigation, CMA Lahore issued a cheque for Rs. 133,235 to Ali Khan.

Expressing his gratitude, Ali Khan thanked Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi and Regional In-Charge Abdul Ghafoor Baig for resolving his longstanding issue. Abdul Ghafoor Baig highlighted that the Federal Ombudsman’s institution serves as a public court, providing prompt and inexpensive justice.

He reiterated that the Federal Ombudsman is regarded as the court of the poor, ensuring equal, immediate, and affordable justice as a guardian of human rights.

He further elaborated on various programs aimed at delivering justice close to the public, including open courts at the tehsil level. These initiatives allow people from remote areas to present their complaints to authorized officers of the Federal Ombudsman, with media involvement to raise public awareness and resolve issues.

Abdul Ghafoor Baig emphasized that once a decision is made in any case, it remains active until fully implemented. Disciplinary actions are taken against officers or personnel exhibiting negligence, bias, or unnecessary delays adding that institution addresses complaints of mismanagement, especially concerning pension cases, in both federal and provincial departments, as well as some personal matters and other institutions.

