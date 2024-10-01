Federal Ombudsman's Intervention Resolves Long-standing Issue Of Electricity Poles
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The long-standing issue of electricity poles in the Nakki area of Abbottabad has been resolved by the intervention and timely decision of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi.
As a result, electricity poles have been installed in Nakki, a matter that the local residents had been waiting for a long time to be addressed.
This issue came to light after the Chairman of Village Council Nakki, Sher Khan Jadoon, filed a complaint against PESCO (Peshawar Electric Supply Company) at the regional office of the Federal Ombudsman in Abbottabad.
The complainant argued that government representatives had provided dozens of electricity poles to PESCO a long time ago, but due to mismanagement within the department, these poles had not yet been installed, causing great difficulties for the local population.
Following the filing of the complaint, the Federal Ombudsman's regional office in Abbottabad, notices were served to the concerned PESCO officials. After a thorough investigation, it was decided that the electricity poles should be installed without delay.
Acting on the decision of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, PESCO promptly installed the electricity poles in the area.
On this occasion, Village Council Chairman Sher Khan Jadoon expressed his gratitude on behalf of himself and the local residents to Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi and the Regional Office's Advisor-in-Charge, Rasheed Ahmed, whose efforts helped resolve the long-standing issue.
Advisor-in-Charge Rasheed Ahmed stated, "The Federal Ombudsman’s institution takes swift action against mismanagement within federal and provincial departments and plays an effective role in resolving public issues. Our goal is to provide timely and free justice to the public, and we ensure that there is no negligence in the implementation of decisions."
He further added that the Federal Ombudsman’s office acts as a people's court where complaints are addressed quickly and effectively. He encouraged the public to approach the Federal Ombudsman without hesitation to resolve their issues.
