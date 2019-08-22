(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal ombudsman's online portal was receiving approximately 60 complaints regarding different departments on daily basis which got resolved within 60 days after filing them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : Federal ombudsman's online portal was receiving approximately 60 complaints regarding different departments on daily basis which got resolved within 60 days after filing them.

Ombudsman secretariat had already established an Instant Complaints Resolution Mechanism (CMIS), a mobile application, under which complaints concerning every agency/department were received and entertained, said an official of federal ombudsman secretariat while talking to APP.

He said mostly complaints received were regarding electricity issues along with other utility bills, courier services and few educational institutions.

"People's grievances about all those institutions under federal ombudsman's jurisdiction were resolved within 60 days and they needed no lawyer or to deposit any fee to get their problems redressed.

He said that people should come to for their problem's solution as the officers' issue, on the spot orders to resolve them thus ensuring provision of cheaper justice to the complainants.

Launched in May this year, the mobile application had been downloaded by android users and were using it to register their grievances.