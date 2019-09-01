UrduPoint.com
Federal Ombudsman's Online Portal Receives Around 50-60 Complaints Daily

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:30 PM

Federal Ombudsman's online portal receives around 50-60 complaints daily

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal Ombudsman's online portal has been receiving around 60 complaints regarding different departments on daily basis, which are resolved within 60 days.

The Ombudsman Secretariat had already established an Instant Complaints Resolution Mechanism (CMIS), a mobile application, under which complaints concerning every agency/department were received and entertained, said an official of Federal Ombudsman Secretariat while talking to APP.

He said most of the complaints received pertained to electricity issues along with other utility services, courier services and few educational institutions.

"The people's grievances about all the institutions are resolved within 60 days without hiring a lawyer or depositing any fee for the purpose," he added.

