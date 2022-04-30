UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman's Regional Head Visit Utility Stores

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Federal Ombudsman's regional head visit utility stores

The Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman Hyderabad Syed Saghar Hussain Zaidi visited the utility stores here on Saturday to hear and address the customers complaints

The Regional Head visited the utility stores along with Regional Manager Utility Stores Asif Panhwar on the directives of the Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi.

During the visit to the utility stores of Hussainabad, Ghiddu Chowk, Latifabad Unit No. 2, Musarat Hall, Latifabad Unit No. 1 and 6, Saughat-e-Shireen, Latifabad Unit No.

2 and 6 opposite Shadman Marriage Hall, Sakhi Wahab and Kohsar, Syed Sagar Hussain Zaidi directed the management concerned to display price lists outside the store prominently and also to set up two counters subject to increase of the number of customers.

He emphasized the need of making separate arrangements for men and women and special attention to women and children who come to stores for purchase of edible items. He also directed to ensure arrangement of sheds outside the utility stores aimed to keep the customers safe from scorching heat.

