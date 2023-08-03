(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Abbottabad Thursday resolved the pension issue of a retired military officer and he has been granted his rightful pension following the decision of the Federal Ombudsman.

The case of Gohar Rahman, a retired military officer, who had filed a complaint regarding a prolonged delay in receiving his pension. This complaint was lodged with the Federal Ombudsman's Regional Office in Abbottabad.

After conducting a thorough investigation, Federal Ombudsman Azeem Ahmed Qureshi issued necessary directives to the relevant authorities.

Responding promptly, the Controller of Military Pension Lahore initiated the pension disbursement process without delay.

The complainant expressed his appreciation for the Federal Ombudsman's office, acknowledging its pivotal role in delivering accessible and timely justice for the public. He lauded the institution's dedication to providing efficient and swift resolution, leading to improved services and convenience for citizens.