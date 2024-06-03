- Home
Federal Ombudsman's Regional Office Takes Action Against Surge In Complaints Of Mismanagement
Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 06:38 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Federal Ombudsman Regional Office witnessed a surge in complaints against federal offices, prompting immediate action from the Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi on Monday.
Following the directives, immediate measures were being taken to address the grievances, ensuring prompt justice for complainants.
Federal Ombdusman Regional In-charge, Abdul Ghaffar Beg revealed that the office received hundreds of complaints on daily basis against federal offices.
These complaints were being promptly addressed, with a commitment to providing immediate justice to the public.
Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi emphasized the office's dedication to resolve complaints of mismanagement within 60 days of receipt, ensuring timely redressal.
Regional Head Abdul Ghaffar Beg highlighted the accessibility of the complaint submission process, as per the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi.
