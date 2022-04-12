(@FahadShabbir)

Investigation Officer, Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Regional Office, Dera Ismail Khan Imran Khan will hear the complaints of consumers pertaining to the WAPDA on Wednesday on Wednesday at 11 am in the civil defense office, Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Investigation Officer, Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Regional Office, Dera Ismail Khan Imran Khan will hear the complaints of consumers pertaining to the WAPDA on Wednesday on Wednesday at 11 am in the civil defense office, Bannu.

Investigation Officer Imran Khan will issue orders for redressal of legitimate grievances.

According to sources, PESCO officials send monthly bills to customers for additional units in terms of detection, over billing and lack of average which are sometimes not rectified at the local offices of WAPDA and the competent PESCO authority is unable to resolve these complaints.

As a result many consumers turn to the federal ombudsman, from where most consumers get relief.

Upon the arrival of the Federal Ombudsman's representative in Bannu, consumers can plead their complaints made to the Ombudsman.