UrduPoint.com

Federal Ombudsman's Representative To Hear Complaints Of Electricity's Consumers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 04:37 PM

Federal Ombudsman's representative to hear complaints of electricity's consumers

Investigation Officer, Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Regional Office, Dera Ismail Khan Imran Khan will hear the complaints of consumers pertaining to the WAPDA on Wednesday on Wednesday at 11 am in the civil defense office, Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Investigation Officer, Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Regional Office, Dera Ismail Khan Imran Khan will hear the complaints of consumers pertaining to the WAPDA on Wednesday on Wednesday at 11 am in the civil defense office, Bannu.

Investigation Officer Imran Khan will issue orders for redressal of legitimate grievances.

According to sources, PESCO officials send monthly bills to customers for additional units in terms of detection, over billing and lack of average which are sometimes not rectified at the local offices of WAPDA and the competent PESCO authority is unable to resolve these complaints.

As a result many consumers turn to the federal ombudsman, from where most consumers get relief.

Upon the arrival of the Federal Ombudsman's representative in Bannu, consumers can plead their complaints made to the Ombudsman.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Bannu WAPDA Dera Ismail Khan From PESCO

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor will not tie knot on Apr ..

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor will not tie knot on April 14

22 minutes ago
 Russian President Putin warns the west

Russian President Putin warns the west

49 minutes ago
 IIUI placed among 51-100 Universities globally in ..

IIUI placed among 51-100 Universities globally in subject based Qs rannkings

1 minute ago
 Beijing Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif as New Pakist ..

Beijing Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif as New Pakistani Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 EU 'Following Closely' Alleged Use of Chemical Wea ..

EU 'Following Closely' Alleged Use of Chemical Weapons in Ukraine - Commission

1 minute ago
 ITP organizes 1,624 road safety education workshop ..

ITP organizes 1,624 road safety education workshops during last three months

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.