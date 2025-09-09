Open Menu

Federal Ombudsman’s Team To Hold "Khuli Katchery" In Talagang On Sep11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Federal Ombudsman’s team to hold "Khuli Katchery" in Talagang on Sep11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) On the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, a team led by Advisor Major General (R) Haroon Sikandar Pasha would hold an "Khuli Katcheri" in Talagang on September 11.

The session would begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Municipal Committee Hall, Tehsil Office Talagang, with the participation of local officers from federal institutions, said in a Press Release issued on Tuesday.

During the proceedings, officers of the Federal Ombudsman would hear public complaints against governmental departments and issue on-the-spot instructions to the concerned authorities for their resolution.

The initiative is part of the Outreach Complaint Resolution (OCR) program, aimed at providing justice to citizens at their doorstep.

Representatives from key federal agencies, including electricity and gas utilities, NADRA, Benazir Income Support Programme, Passport Office, Pakistan Post, Postal Life Insurance, and State Life Insurance Corporation, have been directed to attend the open court.

Citizens have been invited to participate and present their complaints against public departments so that timely redressal can be ensured.

