MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Oct, 2024) In order to hear public' grievances against the federal government's institutions, Federal Ombudsman' team will hold an 'Khuli Katcheri (open court ) here on October 31 (tomorrow) at the Industrial Rest House, and issue directions on the spot, it was officially announced on Wednesday.

"Federal Ombudsman, Ajaz Ahmed Qureshi, while taking notice of a large number of complaints against federal institutions in Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, directed Director General, Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed to be one in the head", Media Spokesperson, Federal Ombudsman Secretariat office Islamabad, Khalid Sial told APP .

The federal Ombudsman team will listen to public complaints on this occasion and issue the directions on the spot for their redressal, he added.

"An inspection team has been formed which will hold an open court on 31 October (Thursday) at Industrial Rest House Mirpur Azad Kashmir at 10 am", the spokesperson said.

During the open court, the team will hear the complaints against the mismanagement of the federal government agencies and issue instructions on the spot.

Representatives of Kistan Post Office, Benazir Income Support Program, Qoumi Bachat, ( National Savings Centre), EOBI, OPF and Postal Life Insurance, including the Deputy Heads of the federal agencies would present in an open court.

The complainants against federal government institutions could come to the open court and register their complaints, he added.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib has directed the local heads of Electricity, Sui Gas, NADRA, Passport Office, Pakistan Post, BISP, National Savings, EOBI, State Life Insurance and Postal Life Insurance etc. to ensure their attendance and presence at the Khuli Katcheri.

He also urged the people of the area to get benefit from the opportunity and to register their complaints on the occasion, the media spokesperson added.

