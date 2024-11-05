Federal Ombudsperson calls for female healthcare workers protections in country

In response to reports of harassment and to address the ongoing challenges of sexual harassment and gender discrimination faced by female healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, in both public and private health sectors across Pakistan, Ms Fauzia Viqar, the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment at the Workplace (FOSPAH), convened a meeting today

Senior officers from the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations, including Mr Mirza Nasir-ud-din Mashud, Special Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Prof Dr Rana Imran Sikandar, Executive Director of PIMS, Dr Shahzad Munir, Executive Director Poly Clinic, Islamabad, Director of Legal Affairs at the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, and representatives of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), National Institute of Health, Islamabad, Mr Arif Karim, Secretary (FOSPAH) and Ms Momina Asif, Media and Communication Officer (FOSPAH), were in attendance at this meeting at FOSPAH head Office, Islamabad.

While opening the discussion, Ms Viqar stressed the need for compliance with the requirements in the law and outlined ways and measures to better ensure the safety, security, and well-being of our front-line healthcare workers.

She highlighted specific measures such as common rooms, functional bathrooms, and CCTV surveillance, underscoring the urgent need for improved workplace facilities to ensure the dignity and safety of female healthcare workers.

Ministry of Health, PIMS, NIH, PMDC, and Poly Clinic representatives provided the status of progress on key areas, including the establishment of Anti-Harassment Committees, the visible display of the code of conduct across facilities, staff training and awareness on harassment laws, the current state of facilities for doctors and staff, and updates on ongoing harassment cases.

The meeting concluded with several key resolutions to enhance protections for healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, and para-medical staff.

The Special Secretary, Ministry of Health National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Mr Mirza Nasir-ud-din Mashud, committed to ensuring the establishment of internal anti-harassment committees in all healthcare facilities and to carry out a detailed audit of these institutions regarding the availability of necessary facilities for healthcare workers.

They will also monitor compliance with other provisions of the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, such as displaying FOSPAH’s code of conduct in prominent places throughout healthcare institutions and training of staff as well as the Inquiry Committees to manage cases effectively. Moreover, focal persons will be designated by these institutions for effective liaison with FOSPAH.

FOSPAH remains committed to its mission of safeguarding the rights of healthcare professionals and will continue to work closely with all relevant bodies to ensure the effective implementation of these measures.