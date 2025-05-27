Federal Ombudsperson meets Dilshad Bano to advance women’s protection initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) In a significant step toward empowering women in Pakistan’s northern region, Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment, Fauzia Viqar, held a pivotal meeting on May 26, with Dilshad Bano, Provincial Minister of Social Welfare and Development of Women in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting centered on the upcoming establishment of a FOSPAH regional office in Gilgit, marking a milestone in ensuring access to justice for women facing harassment and discrimination in the region. Dilshad Bano warmly welcomed Fauzia, expressing deep appreciation for FOSPAH’s nationwide progress and celebrating this initiative as a step in the right direction for the women of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Fauzia briefed the Minister on the institutional performance and outreach efforts made by FOSPAH across Pakistan, underscoring that the new office in Gilgit will play a crucial role in bridging the justice gap for women in remote areas.

The meeting concluded on a culturally rich note, with Minister Bano presenting a traditional Gilgit-Baltistani gift to Ms. Fauzia Viqar. This development reaffirms FOSPAH’s continued dedication to decentralizing services and expanding its reach across Pakistan, ensuring every woman, regardless of geography, the support and protection what she deserves.