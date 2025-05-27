Open Menu

Federal Ombudsperson Meets Dilshad Bano To Advance Women’s Protection Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Federal Ombudsperson meets Dilshad Bano to advance women’s protection initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) In a significant step toward empowering women in Pakistan’s northern region, Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment, Fauzia Viqar, held a pivotal meeting on May 26, with Dilshad Bano, Provincial Minister of Social Welfare and Development of Women in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting centered on the upcoming establishment of a FOSPAH regional office in Gilgit, marking a milestone in ensuring access to justice for women facing harassment and discrimination in the region. Dilshad Bano warmly welcomed Fauzia, expressing deep appreciation for FOSPAH’s nationwide progress and celebrating this initiative as a step in the right direction for the women of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Fauzia briefed the Minister on the institutional performance and outreach efforts made by FOSPAH across Pakistan, underscoring that the new office in Gilgit will play a crucial role in bridging the justice gap for women in remote areas.

The meeting concluded on a culturally rich note, with Minister Bano presenting a traditional Gilgit-Baltistani gift to Ms. Fauzia Viqar. This development reaffirms FOSPAH’s continued dedication to decentralizing services and expanding its reach across Pakistan, ensuring every woman, regardless of geography, the support and protection what she deserves.

Recent Stories

realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & S ..

Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..

3 hours ago
 Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Ga ..

Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience

3 hours ago
 vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect E ..

Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone

4 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year cont ..

ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs

4 hours ago
 5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

4 hours ago
 UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure ..

UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

6 hours ago
 3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

13 hours ago
 Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 hom ..

Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..

13 hours ago
 Man detained after car crashes into people followi ..

Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade

15 hours ago
 Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan