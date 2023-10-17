Open Menu

Federal Ombudspersons To Visit Narowal

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Federal Ombudspersons to visit Narowal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Fauzia Viqar, Federal Ombudsperson for Harassment, attended the Seminar on 'Empowering Women at Narowal to Fight Against Harassment and Gender-Based Violence' organized by the Planning Commission of Pakistan (PCP) in collaboration with the Higher education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) and the University of Engineering and Technology, Narowal Campus (UET).

The seminar was held at UET and was attended by Dr. Ahsan Iqbal, Former Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives; Bareera Hanif, Gender Specialist at the Planning Commission; Dr. Bushra H. Rahman, Professor at the University of Punjab; and Ms. Nida Usman, Founder of Women in Law.

The seminar covered a range of activities, including workshop sessions on Fighting Harassment and Building Safe Spaces on University Campuses' and Empowering Women on Fighting against Gender-Based Violence.'

In his remarks, Dr. Ahsan Iqbal assured that a gender cell will soon be opened in the Narowal DC office to deal with complaints of harassment and violence against women. He further stated that he will request FlA to commence operations in Narowal to address cyber harassment complaints. Dr. Bushra, in her remarks, emphasized the rights and freedoms of women in islam and encouraged women to question the traditions and structures that prevent their growth.

In her remarks, Vigar, the Federal Ombudsperson, emphasized the importance of regularly conducting similar seminars across various workplaces and universities in Pakistan, particularly in rural areas where awareness regarding harassment and gender-based violence is low.

She also noted that FOSPAH plays an integral role in combating workplace harassment and ensuring a secure and safe work environment for women in two ways. Firstly, by conducting inquiries into harassment complaints and deciding the same within 90 days at no cost to the complainant; and Secondly, by engaging with public and private workplaces and

universities to sensitize their management to the realities of harassment and then recommend concrete steps to the management to curb this prevalent issue.

Vigar further informed the attendees that, under the recent amendments to the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, the scope of harassment and the definition of employee have been expanded.

Viqar concluded by appreciating the efforts of PCP, HEC, and UET in arranging the seminar and expressed optimism that, with increasing awareness, more women in Pakistan will make recourse to institutions like FOSPAH for seeking the

realization of their constitutional rights to dignity, equality, and protection against discrimination.

Related Topics

Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal Same Narowal University Of Engineering And Technology Women HEC (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

15 minutes ago
 Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

25 minutes ago
 Eight including woman, children injured in blast

Eight including woman, children injured in blast

25 minutes ago
 BDA providing one-window operation facility to ind ..

BDA providing one-window operation facility to industrialist for latest ship bre ..

25 minutes ago
Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of ..

Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of chaos'

25 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles Ghani Noor' ..

24 minutes ago
 Special attention paying on education, training of ..

Special attention paying on education, training of women in Balochistan

24 minutes ago
 DC directs to provide quality education to childre ..

DC directs to provide quality education to children in Kachhi

24 minutes ago
 Iran Embassy marks World Food Day, urges immediate ..

Iran Embassy marks World Food Day, urges immediate relief for Palestinians

24 minutes ago
 Islamabad Food Authority holds awareness seminar o ..

Islamabad Food Authority holds awareness seminar on World Food Day

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan