Federal Ombudspersons to visit Narowal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Fauzia Viqar, Federal Ombudsperson for Harassment, attended the Seminar on 'Empowering Women at Narowal to Fight Against Harassment and Gender-Based Violence' organized by the Planning Commission of Pakistan (PCP) in collaboration with the Higher education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) and the University of Engineering and Technology, Narowal Campus (UET).

The seminar was held at UET and was attended by Dr. Ahsan Iqbal, Former Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives; Bareera Hanif, Gender Specialist at the Planning Commission; Dr. Bushra H. Rahman, Professor at the University of Punjab; and Ms. Nida Usman, Founder of Women in Law.

The seminar covered a range of activities, including workshop sessions on Fighting Harassment and Building Safe Spaces on University Campuses' and Empowering Women on Fighting against Gender-Based Violence.'

In his remarks, Dr. Ahsan Iqbal assured that a gender cell will soon be opened in the Narowal DC office to deal with complaints of harassment and violence against women. He further stated that he will request FlA to commence operations in Narowal to address cyber harassment complaints. Dr. Bushra, in her remarks, emphasized the rights and freedoms of women in islam and encouraged women to question the traditions and structures that prevent their growth.

In her remarks, Vigar, the Federal Ombudsperson, emphasized the importance of regularly conducting similar seminars across various workplaces and universities in Pakistan, particularly in rural areas where awareness regarding harassment and gender-based violence is low.

She also noted that FOSPAH plays an integral role in combating workplace harassment and ensuring a secure and safe work environment for women in two ways. Firstly, by conducting inquiries into harassment complaints and deciding the same within 90 days at no cost to the complainant; and Secondly, by engaging with public and private workplaces and

universities to sensitize their management to the realities of harassment and then recommend concrete steps to the management to curb this prevalent issue.

Vigar further informed the attendees that, under the recent amendments to the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, the scope of harassment and the definition of employee have been expanded.

Viqar concluded by appreciating the efforts of PCP, HEC, and UET in arranging the seminar and expressed optimism that, with increasing awareness, more women in Pakistan will make recourse to institutions like FOSPAH for seeking the

realization of their constitutional rights to dignity, equality, and protection against discrimination.