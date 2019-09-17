UrduPoint.com
Federal Parliamentary Secretary Inaugurates Water Filtration Plant

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:40 PM

Federal Parliamentary Secretary inaugurates water filtration plant

FAISALABAD, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) ::Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib Tuesday inaugurated water filtration plant in Samanabad area for providing clean drining water to the people.

Farrukh Habib said that government was taking measures on priority basis for supply of clean drinking water to citizen.

He said that installation of filtration plant at various public places would provide the facility of drinking water to visitors and residents of the area.

MPA Mian Waris Aziz, President New Anarkali Bazaar Mian Amjad, Taufail Ansari, Asad Abbas, Mian Bilal and notables of the area were present on the occasion.

