UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid Emphasizes For Creating Mass Awareness On Thalassemia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 11:36 AM

Federal Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid emphasizes for creating mass awareness on Thalassemia

Federal Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid Tuesday emphasized the need for creating mass awareness among citizens for prevention from 'Thalassemia' disease and modern equipments in the blood bank in order to provide safe blood transfusion to the patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019):Federal Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid Tuesday emphasized the need for creating mass awareness among citizens for prevention from 'Thalassemia' disease and modern equipments in the blood bank in order to provide safe blood transfusion to the patients.

Talking to PTV news channel, She stressed that there was a need to create awareness about prevention from various diseases and timely diagnosis including Thalassemia.

She said that thalassemia was a lifelong disease, therefore proper legislation was must for its prevention, adding that we will take practical steps for establishment of separate wards for thalassemic patients in centers.

She appreciated Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for establishing a national level state-of-the-art Pakistan Thalassemia Centre catering to the needs of millions of patients across Pakistan.

She said present government have extremely serious concern for this deadly Thalassemia disease, adding, there was a need to put it on the "priority list" and address the issues, but unfortunately it was neglected in past.

Dr said treatment of Thalassemia is under the supervision of highly trained doctors and medical staff in Pakistan Thalassemia Centre and called for setting up its branches in far flung areas which desperately need such facilities.

Nausheen urged the well-to-do segment of society to cooperate with the Government and welfare institutions in order to meet the challenge of Thalassemia.

She highlighted that the Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder characterized by less oxygen-carrying protein (haemoglobin) and fewer red blood cells in the body than normal. Symptoms include fatigue, weakness, paleness and slow growth.

The government also intends to host several Thalassemia related activities in the upcoming years, she said, adding, this includes national screening and providing genetic counseling.

Replying a Question , She emphasized that educational institutions, teachers and Ulema can play an important role for sensitizing the public against this disease She assured that health department with the collaboration of HEC will also discuss the matter of Thalassemia subject in curriculum for student's awareness.

She said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to provide modern medical facilities to the masses at their door steps.

With the PTI government's effective legislation policies we will make Thalassemia centers more effective in the country, she added.

Secretary said that early preventive measures could help save huge amounts spent on healthcare services.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Student Bank HEC From Government Blood Million PTV

Recent Stories

Arab coalition intercepts Saudi-bound Houthi drone

40 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai&#039;s reinforcing the foundation ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 3, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Middle class feels the squeeze in debt-wracked Arg ..

4 minutes ago

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) in ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.