Federal Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid emphasizes for creating mass awareness on Thalassemia

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid Tuesday emphasized the need for creating mass awareness among citizens for prevention from 'Thalassemia' disease and modern equipments in the blood bank in order to provide safe blood transfusion to the patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019):Federal Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid Tuesday emphasized the need for creating mass awareness among citizens for prevention from 'Thalassemia' disease and modern equipments in the blood bank in order to provide safe blood transfusion to the patients.

Talking to PTV news channel, She stressed that there was a need to create awareness about prevention from various diseases and timely diagnosis including Thalassemia.

She said that thalassemia was a lifelong disease, therefore proper legislation was must for its prevention, adding that we will take practical steps for establishment of separate wards for thalassemic patients in centers.

She appreciated Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for establishing a national level state-of-the-art Pakistan Thalassemia Centre catering to the needs of millions of patients across Pakistan.

She said present government have extremely serious concern for this deadly Thalassemia disease, adding, there was a need to put it on the "priority list" and address the issues, but unfortunately it was neglected in past.

Dr said treatment of Thalassemia is under the supervision of highly trained doctors and medical staff in Pakistan Thalassemia Centre and called for setting up its branches in far flung areas which desperately need such facilities.

Nausheen urged the well-to-do segment of society to cooperate with the Government and welfare institutions in order to meet the challenge of Thalassemia.

She highlighted that the Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder characterized by less oxygen-carrying protein (haemoglobin) and fewer red blood cells in the body than normal. Symptoms include fatigue, weakness, paleness and slow growth.

The government also intends to host several Thalassemia related activities in the upcoming years, she said, adding, this includes national screening and providing genetic counseling.

Replying a Question , She emphasized that educational institutions, teachers and Ulema can play an important role for sensitizing the public against this disease She assured that health department with the collaboration of HEC will also discuss the matter of Thalassemia subject in curriculum for student's awareness.

She said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to provide modern medical facilities to the masses at their door steps.

With the PTI government's effective legislation policies we will make Thalassemia centers more effective in the country, she added.

Secretary said that early preventive measures could help save huge amounts spent on healthcare services.