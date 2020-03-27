UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Visits PR Cairn's Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 09:55 PM

Federal Parliamentary Secretary visits PR Cairn's Hospital

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Noshin Hamid visited the Pakistan Railways Cairn's Hospital, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Noshin Hamid visited the Pakistan Railways Cairn's Hospital, here on Friday.

She reviewed the arrangements made by the Railways to tackle coronavirus cases and visited several sections of the hospital.

PR Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Zahid and Medical Superintendent Dr. M Usman gave briefing to the Parliamentary Secretary about the arrangements.

Public Coordinator on Pakistan Railways Yaseen Qureshi accompanied the Parliamentary Secretary.

Related Topics

Pakistan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No contacts between Riyadh and Moscow over increas ..

1 hour ago

Corona Control Cell established at Deputy Commissi ..

2 minutes ago

Nigeria presidency says leader at work after aide ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieved over lo ..

2 minutes ago

Air Chief donates one month salary in Corona Fund

10 minutes ago

UK carmakers face calm before virus storm: industr ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.