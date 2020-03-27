Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Noshin Hamid visited the Pakistan Railways Cairn's Hospital, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Noshin Hamid visited the Pakistan Railways Cairn's Hospital, here on Friday.

She reviewed the arrangements made by the Railways to tackle coronavirus cases and visited several sections of the hospital.

PR Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Zahid and Medical Superintendent Dr. M Usman gave briefing to the Parliamentary Secretary about the arrangements.

Public Coordinator on Pakistan Railways Yaseen Qureshi accompanied the Parliamentary Secretary.