Federal plans to launch online job portal for youth

Chief Executive Officer of National Information Technology Board Federal Government of Pakistan Shabahat Ali Shah on Friday announced that government has decided to form a National job portal for the masses on June 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer of National Information Technology board Federal Government of Pakistan Shabahat Ali Shah on Friday announced that government has decided to form a National job portal for the masses on June 30.

Talking to a private news channel he said the portal is being established for online federal job portal to create good governance in the country, adding, the process would be entirely transparent as every step would be visible to applicants.

All job applicants could be able to go through every step and could perceive the required information like their own job status and other vacant posts as well, moreover, the job websites of other ministries were not hosted by the federal government previously, he mentioned.

The purpose of setting up this e-office to provide platform to job seekers and vacant seats holders for the electronic communication which is a step forward to a paperless environment as well, since the immense use of paper had been proveda great environmental hazard, he mentioned.

Replying to a question he said new job portal would be the safest e-platform for the job seekers as the job applicants' details would not be visible to others, moreover candidates would be entertained by the concerned officials in time.