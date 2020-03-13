UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Plans To Launch Online Job Portal For Youth

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:46 PM

Federal plans to launch online job portal for youth

Chief Executive Officer of National Information Technology Board Federal Government of Pakistan Shabahat Ali Shah on Friday announced that government has decided to form a National job portal for the masses on June 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer of National Information Technology board Federal Government of Pakistan Shabahat Ali Shah on Friday announced that government has decided to form a National job portal for the masses on June 30.

Talking to a private news channel he said the portal is being established for online federal job portal to create good governance in the country, adding, the process would be entirely transparent as every step would be visible to applicants.

All job applicants could be able to go through every step and could perceive the required information like their own job status and other vacant posts as well, moreover, the job websites of other ministries were not hosted by the federal government previously, he mentioned.

The purpose of setting up this e-office to provide platform to job seekers and vacant seats holders for the electronic communication which is a step forward to a paperless environment as well, since the immense use of paper had been proveda great environmental hazard, he mentioned.

Replying to a question he said new job portal would be the safest e-platform for the job seekers as the job applicants' details would not be visible to others, moreover candidates would be entertained by the concerned officials in time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Job June Government

Recent Stories

Russian Low-Cost Carrier Pobeda Halts Flights to S ..

4 minutes ago

Iran warns Trump over 'dangerous actions' after Ir ..

4 minutes ago

Jeweler deprived of Cash, gold ornaments in Sargod ..

4 minutes ago

Sudan economy in crisis almost year after Bashir o ..

5 minutes ago

Sheikh Isa bin Rashid Al-Khalifa, icon of Bahrain ..

21 minutes ago

Gold Continues Downward Path, Palladium Recovers A ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.