Federal police fails to provide uniform to staffers

A source on the condition of anonymity told this scribe the staff deputed on central store have distributed uniforms on the basis of personal likes and dislikes .

At the time Federal capital territory police comprise of some 12000 officials and government provides them uniforms after every six months but , in December the uniform was distributed among only some 2000 personnel and remaining staffers have been told that the uniforms were out of stock.The police officials are also coerced to go to store for getting uniform after leaving their jobs , so many times that they got exhausted and fed up that they often prefer to buy uniform from market instead of getting it from the government's store .

The store keepers often misbehave them and even use abusive language to the staffers longing for police uniformsThe sources also said that a pair of shoes is given to police employees for the period of three years and substandard shoes were purchased in connivance with the high-ups of Islamabad police, which could not be used after one year.Similarly most of the police officials are not provided long coats to cater the winter needs and they often have to buy sweaters from their own sources.