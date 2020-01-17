UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Police Fails To Provide Uniform To Staffers

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:15 PM

Federal police fails to provide uniform to staffers

The government has abolished the old system of providing uniform to Islamabad police twice in a year, due to which officials are compelled to buy uniforms from their own pockets

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th January, 2020) The government has abolished the old system of providing uniform to Islamabad police twice in a year, due to which officials are compelled to buy uniforms from their own pockets.A source on the condition of anonymity told this scribe the staff deputed on central store have distributed uniforms on the basis of personal likes and dislikes .

At the time Federal capital territory police comprise of some 12000 officials and government provides them uniforms after every six months but , in December the uniform was distributed among only some 2000 personnel and remaining staffers have been told that the uniforms were out of stock.The police officials are also coerced to go to store for getting uniform after leaving their jobs , so many times that they got exhausted and fed up that they often prefer to buy uniform from market instead of getting it from the government's store .

The store keepers often misbehave them and even use abusive language to the staffers longing for police uniformsThe sources also said that a pair of shoes is given to police employees for the period of three years and substandard shoes were purchased in connivance with the high-ups of Islamabad police, which could not be used after one year.Similarly most of the police officials are not provided long coats to cater the winter needs and they often have to buy sweaters from their own sources.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Buy December Market From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

AJK Prime Minister performs whirl-wind visit to ca ..

40 seconds ago

Crime-free capital: ICT police to launch performan ..

43 seconds ago

Transfer, positing of seven bureaucrats notified

45 seconds ago

Over 10m women not registered for vote, Senate bod ..

47 seconds ago

Chevron Hopeful to Renew Waiver to Continue Operat ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of news about i ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.