UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Professors And Lecturers Association To Initiate Awareness Drive Against Corona Virus In Islamabad's Institutions

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 07:12 PM

Federal Professors and Lecturers Association to initiate awareness drive against Corona virus in Islamabad's institutions

The Federal Professors and Lecturers Association (FPLA) has announced an awareness campaign against Corona virus in Islamabad educational institutions, sources said on Monday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) The Federal Professors and Lecturers Association (FPLA) has announced an awareness campaign against Corona virus in Islamabad educational institutions, sources said on Monday.The FPLA has formally dispatched a proposal to federal education department for approval.

FPLA President Wseem Ahmed Khan has dispatched a written proposal to Federal Education Department Director General Syed Umair Javed in this regard.The president, in his proposal, said the FPLA along with Heads Association and FG Teachers Association want to run an awareness campaign in order to sensitize students about this infectious virus.

They want to inculcate knowledge in students how they can keep themselves save from this virus.It is pertinent to mention here that Corona virus has taken dozens of lives in China and there is a threat of transporting this virus in other countries of the world.

The ministry of health has deployed medical teams on all airports for the screening of travelers from China so that the entry of affected Pakistani citizens cannot enter in Pakistan.The letter states that precautionary measures were needed. Thousands of students enrolled in Islamabad's educational institutions would get awareness from this proposed drive.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Education China All From

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

5 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

6 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

6 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

6 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.