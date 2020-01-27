The Federal Professors and Lecturers Association (FPLA) has announced an awareness campaign against Corona virus in Islamabad educational institutions, sources said on Monday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) The Federal Professors and Lecturers Association (FPLA) has announced an awareness campaign against Corona virus in Islamabad educational institutions, sources said on Monday.The FPLA has formally dispatched a proposal to federal education department for approval.

FPLA President Wseem Ahmed Khan has dispatched a written proposal to Federal Education Department Director General Syed Umair Javed in this regard.The president, in his proposal, said the FPLA along with Heads Association and FG Teachers Association want to run an awareness campaign in order to sensitize students about this infectious virus.

They want to inculcate knowledge in students how they can keep themselves save from this virus.It is pertinent to mention here that Corona virus has taken dozens of lives in China and there is a threat of transporting this virus in other countries of the world.

The ministry of health has deployed medical teams on all airports for the screening of travelers from China so that the entry of affected Pakistani citizens cannot enter in Pakistan.The letter states that precautionary measures were needed. Thousands of students enrolled in Islamabad's educational institutions would get awareness from this proposed drive.