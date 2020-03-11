UrduPoint.com
Federal, Provincial Coordination Helping To Control Spread Of Coronavirus: Dr Mirza

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

Federal, provincial coordination helping to control spread of coronavirus: Dr Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Unprecedented coordination between the health officials of Federal and provincial governments had helped controlling spread of coronavirus in the country.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza expressed these views while talking to a private news channel.

The health experts and teams deployed on border areas had effectively managed the system and checking each and every person visited the religious places located in the neighboring countries, he said. He further said that only seven patients detected positive of novel coronavirus and they were recovering fast.

There was no need to pay attention on rumors, and create unnecessary panic over the pandemic, he advised. About measures taken by government, Dr Mirza said that those people returning Pakistan from the coronavirus hit countries, have been following the policy for checking themselves at entry points.

In reply to a question, he claimed that our country was not as much affected as other part of the world. He said health teams were fully vigilant and taking unprecedented measures for avoiding spread of coronavirus in the country.

