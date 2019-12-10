Federal, provincial government on same page to cope with environmental challenges: Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Forest, Local Government and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that the federal and provincial governments were on the same page for coping with environmental challenges

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Forest, Local Government and Religious Affairs Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that the Federal and provincial governments were on the same page for coping with environmental challenges.

Chairing a high-level meeting at his office regarding Green Pakistan Programme Project co-sponsored by the federal government and Urban Forestry in the province, he said tree plantation was the need of the hour to cope with environmental challenges.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Mangroves and Range Lands, Government of Sindh Riaz Ahmed Wagan informed the meeting that under the Green Pakistan Programme Project as many as 1 billion saplings would be planted in four years jointly by the federal and provincial government for which Rs. 5 billion would be allocated by both the governments.

He said that target had been set to develop urban forests on 1000 acres of land in Karachi. Around 10 million plants would be sold on subsidized rates to the citizens.

Riaz Ahmed Wagan said that according to plan 1000 km of road sides and 1000 km of canal sides would be covered with plantation besides mangroves would be planted over 100,000 acres of land of the province.

Conservator Social Forestry Circle Abdul Jabbar Qazi apprised the meeting that 260,000 trees were planted during last 10 years under Urban Forestry project of the provincial government.

Sharing the future plans under the project, he said that urban forests would be developed at different locations of the city including Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park, along side the Lyari River and Malir River.

Abdul Jabbar Qazi said that urban forest covering 10 acres would be developed at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park, Lyari River (from Sohrab Goth bridge to Mauripur Bridge) and 22 km of Malir River.

Minister for Forests urged upon to initiate flowers plantation in the parks under the administrative control of District Municipal Corporations (DMCs). The DMCs were also asked to expedite their operations against encroachments.

Also present in the meeting, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar informed the meeting that prepared plan of urban forestry along side the Malir and Lyari Rivers was already available with the KMC which could be utilized for the project.

The Provincial Minister for Forests assured his full support to Mayor Karachi in this regard.

The Sindh Finance Department during the meeting was asked to ensure timely release of funds for the projects.

Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Shaikh, Municipal Commissioner KMC Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman, Karachi Water board Managing Director, Sindh Secretary Finance Department, Sindh Secretary Forests and Wildlife Department and other senior officers attended the meeting.