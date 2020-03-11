Federal, provincial governments stand united against Conona virus :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Basra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Basra on Wednesday said that provincial and Federal government were on one page to fight against contagious corona virus as screening was tightened on all borders and international airports of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said properly equipped quarantines were established near airports, bus and railway stations for people with positive corona virus, moreover thousands of people were screened on borders during last couple of weeks.

He further said that isolation wards were established in all district hospitals of Punjab and paramedic staff was exquisitely trained to cope with any untoward situation.

"Punjab is thickly populated province so the government has taken all the required measures to combat with this epidemic virus, people who entered in Pakistan before a month have been screened as well by the concerned authority after the outbreak of the virus in China," mentioned.

Schools and all educational institutions remained busy in educating the young people of the province about the hygiene and safety measures, he commented.