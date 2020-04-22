UrduPoint.com
Federal, Provincial Governments To Jointly Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic: Vows Governor Sindh

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Wednesday said federal and all provincial governments were jointly fighting against COVID-19 outbreak as the global pandemic was not a matter of one party or the specific province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Wednesday said Federal and all provincial governments were jointly fighting against COVID-19 outbreak as the global pandemic was not a matter of one party or the specific province.

Addressing a meeting of district administration here at Shehbaz Hall and a press conference at the residence of local leader of PTI Mohsin Ghumman, the governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan was against complete lockdown because majority of people belonging to marginalized section of society could suffer a lot due to it.

Federal Government and religious scholars have agreed upon opening masajid during month of Ramazan and Ullema would be responsible for adopting all precautionary measures as advised by health experts and the government to contain coronaivrus from spreading further, the Governor Sindh said.

He warned that if Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were not implemented masajid could be closed to save people from being affected with COVID-19.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, while briefed the governor about arrangements made by the district administration to face coronavirus pandemic in the district, said that 1036 people have been tested for corona of them 201 patients tested positive out of which 136 had been recovered and discharged from hospitals while three patients had lost their lives.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that initially 394 members of Tableeghi Jamaat had been quarantined at different centres established in the district, adding that 63 active cases were still under treatment in isolation wards of different hospitals.

Soomro informed that 38 local transmission cases had been detected in the district while 370 people who had remained in touch with these positive patients had so for been identified.

Out of 370 people 227 have been tested for COVID-19 and of them 17 were tested positive and 210 were negative while tests of 43 people would soon be conducted, DC added.

The Governor was informed that doctors, para medical staff and nurses had been provided all protective equipment including masks, hand gloves and sanitizers.

The DC informed that 256 flats of Labour Department, 70 rooms of Rajputana hospital and 30 rooms of Memon hospital had already been converted into quarantine centers while 124-bed isolation ward at Sindh Government Hospital Kohsar at Latifabad, 220-bed ward at ISRA Hospital, 140-bed ward at Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad and 154-bed isolation ward at Hyderabad Club had been established to accommodate COVID-19 patients in the district.

There are 36 ventilators in different hospitals of Hyderabad city, Deputy Commissioner said and informed that 24 Ehsaas Kafalat Cash Distribution centres had been established in the district for transferring of cash amount to the registered persons under federal Government's Ehsaas Kafalat Emegency Cash Program.

The Director General Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, Abdul Rahim Shaikh briefed the Governor about cash distribution process under Ehsaas Kafalat programme and said out of 125047 registered persons cash amount of Rs. 12000 each had been distributed among 50465 people.

He said with the help of district administration, Police and the Rangers cash distribution process was in progress in efficient manner.

Regarding distribution of ration among poor people, the Deputy Commissioner informed that ration had been distributed among 19449 people in the district till now.

He said apart from government, welfare organizations such as Inam Foundation had distributed ration among 4800 needy families while testing kits and protective equipment including 600 protective suits and 500 protective goggles had also been provided to Health department.

The Deputy Commissioner informed the governor that in case of increasing number of COVID-19 patients, the district administration would establish isolation wards and quarantine centres at Forest Department office, PPHI Complex, Indus Hotel, Crown Hotel, City gate hotel, sports hostel and the Doctor's hostel.

Ghaffar Soomro said in different areas of the district anti mosquito and disinfectant spray was being carried out to provide clean and healthy environment to the citizens.

Governor Imran Ismail expressed satisfaction over the performance of district administration and said with coordinated efforts we will overcome this dangerous pandemic.

Meanwhile, Governor Sindh visited Ehsaas Emergency Cash Distribution Centre at Govt Girls Degree College Qasimabad and reviewed cash distribution process and arrangements made for facilitation of poor and deserving persons there.

Earlier, Governor Imran Ismail visited residence of MPA Jam Khan Shoro and offered condolence on the demise of Shoro's father and prayed for the departed soul.

PTI' parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, Jamal Siddiqui, Sidra Imran, Bikal Ghafar and Advisor to Governor Umeed Ali Junejo were also accompanied with Governor Imran Ismail on the occasion.

