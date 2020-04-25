UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal, Provincial Govt Unitedly Trying To Defeat Coronavirus: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:20 PM

Federal, provincial govt unitedly trying to defeat coronavirus: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the federal and all the provincial governments were unitedly and coherently were trying to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and provide relief to the vulnerable segments of the society despite financial constraints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the Federal and all the provincial governments were unitedly and coherently were trying to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and provide relief to the vulnerable segments of the society despite financial constraints.

Chairing the fourth provincial information ministers' meeting through video link, she said the government's efforts and policies were directed towards protecting the people from COVID-19 and mitigate its economic impacts.

Dr Firdous said both the federal and provincial governments realized the pain of the masses and were taking decisions keeping in view their difficulties.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully determined to take all the provincial governments along in the national war against the pandemic and it was the responsibility of the information ministers to promote the national narrative at the critical juncture.

The special assistant said on the prime minister's directives, the health professionals, who were the first line of defence in the fight against the contagion, had been provided personal protective equipment across the country.

Similarly, on the prime minister's directives the process of distributing personal protection equipment among the media persons had now started. In the first phase, protection kits were distributed among 50 cameramen of 25 leading channels at the Press Information Department (PID) and the process would be replicated at the provincial level under the guidance of respective provincial information ministers in coming days, she added.

Dr Firdous said the financial crisis being faced by the media industry had worsened after the outbreak of coronavirus and that was why the government on the PM's directives had decided to include the media workers in the industrial workers ration programme. She requested the provincial information ministers to prepare the lists of media workers whose Names should be included in the ration distribution programme.

She said the Information Ministry in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) would disinfest all the major press clubs in the country so that the media parsons could perform their duties in a conducive atmosphere.

The SAPM said the government departments had been directed to clear the outstanding dues of various media houses. The Auditor General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) and PID remained busy last week to ensure payment of outstanding dues on a war footing. The local Director General Public Relations (DGPR) would ensure that the media houses should pay the outstanding dues of their employees, she added.

She said the prime minister had directed that being the front line soldiers in the war against coronavirus, the doctors and paramedical staff should be keptmotivated. Their morale would be kept high by addressing their reservations, she added.

She said the opinion of medical professionals, religious scholars, political leadership and media was important for the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Media All From Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia reports 5,966 new coronavirus cases

25 minutes ago

Spain&#039;s COVID-19 death toll up to 22,902

40 minutes ago

Chief Minster imposes ban on Iftaar parties

1 minute ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

1 minute ago

CDA asked to revise building byelaws in light of C ..

1 minute ago

Demand to open Industries Supply Chain to be place ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.