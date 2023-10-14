Open Menu

Federal, Provincial Govts Fully Determined To Implement National Action Plan: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 14, 2023 | 03:29 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar says the government will not allow any organization or group to pick arms and challenge writ of the state.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said that all available resources would be utilized to ensure law and order and improve security in the country.

Chairing a meeting on issues pertaining to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Peshawar, he said the government will not allow any organization or group to pick arms and challenge writ of the state. He emphasized on taking measures to strengthen Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and Counter Terrorism Department. He also lauded efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration and police for countering incidents of terrorism. He said police should be equipped with modern gadgets to face the menace of terrorism in an effective way.

The Prime Minister said the Federal government will provide all possible facilitation and resources to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government. He said the armed forces and the police have rendered unmatched sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He said the entire nation is standing by their armed forces and the police.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said federal and the provincial governments are fully determined to implement the National Action Plan. He also gave assurance to resolve the financial and other problems of the province. He said a strategy will be evolved regarding the issues of the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Highlighting other measures of the interim government, the Prime Minister said smuggling and corruption will not be tolerated and timely steps of the administration have brought down Dollar's value. He also commended the armed forced for their support in checking smuggling and hoarding.

Regarding government's drive to repatriate illegal foreign nationals from Pakistan, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said only those people are being sent back, who have been illegally staying in the country. He, however, advised that foreigners staying legally in the country should not face any difficulty.

