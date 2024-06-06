Open Menu

Federal, Provincial Govts Hold Meeting To Install Solar System For Tube Wells

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 11:35 PM

Federal, provincial govts hold meeting to install solar system for tube wells

A joint meeting of the top officials of the federal, provincial governments and QESCO was held here on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A joint meeting of the top officials of the federal, provincial governments and QESCO was held here on Thursday

at the chief minister's secretariat to review the transfer of agricultural tube wells into solar energy system in Balochistan region on the instructions of the prime minister.

The meeting was attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Federal minister of state for energy Ali Pervez Malik, provincial finance minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, provincial agriculture minister Haji Ali Madad Jatak, parliamentary secretary for energy Mir Asghar Rind, secretary power division Rashid Mehmood, additional secretary power division Khushal Khan, chief secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan along with representatives of federal and provincial government and Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) officials.

In the meeting, there had been discussion on issues regarding shifting agricultural electric tube wells to solar energy system.

On this occasion, the representatives of the federal government expressed their concerns that after solarization, the landowners would run the solar system besides using QESCO electricity system at the same time which could not achieve the objectives of subsidy given for solarization.

The representatives of the federal government urged that a mechanism must be adopted to restrict landowners for using QESCO system after installing solar system.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that concerns of federal government regarding the agricultural tube wells converting into solar system should be addressed with mutual understanding.

He said that our goal was to protect financial resources of the farmers of Balochistan.

After consultation with the landowners and stakeholders, we will find the solution of this issue.

The CM thanked the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for sending a team to resolve the pending issues related to solarization.

He hoped that a consensus would be developed for a permanent and sustainable solution to all issues. However, he said positive progress has been made in this meeting held here. Representatives of the federal government had agreed to accept some proposals, he said. He said that issues related to solarization would be resolved in consultation with the federal government and all stakeholders.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Quetta Electricity Agriculture Company Progress Same Shakeel Rashid Mehmood All Government Top QESCO

Recent Stories

Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead ..

Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead used US munitions, media repo ..

12 seconds ago
 Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on ..

Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on President Zardari

53 seconds ago
 ADC chairs agriculture census meeting

ADC chairs agriculture census meeting

7 minutes ago
 DG KDA calls for collective efforts to financially ..

DG KDA calls for collective efforts to financially strengthen KDA

7 minutes ago
 2 labourers die, 3 injure in Nishtar-II wall colla ..

2 labourers die, 3 injure in Nishtar-II wall collapse incident

7 minutes ago
 Child kidnapped for Rs 7m ransom found killed, unc ..

Child kidnapped for Rs 7m ransom found killed, uncle held

7 minutes ago
Giant crash at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine rac ..

Giant crash at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine race

30 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Sukkur listened petitions receiv ..

Federal Ombudsman Sukkur listened petitions received against SEPCO, Sui Gas

30 minutes ago
 AJK Legislative Assembly warmly welcomes APS stude ..

AJK Legislative Assembly warmly welcomes APS students

39 minutes ago
 DIG seeks report on gas cylinder explosion in Bhit ..

DIG seeks report on gas cylinder explosion in Bhitt Shah

39 minutes ago
 CAS ambassadors visit RCCI

CAS ambassadors visit RCCI

32 minutes ago
 Motorcycle lifter gang busted, three held

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, three held

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan