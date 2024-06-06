Federal, provincial govts hold meeting to install solar system for tube wells

A joint meeting of the top officials of the federal, provincial governments and QESCO was held here on Thursday

at the chief minister's secretariat to review the transfer of agricultural tube wells into solar energy system in Balochistan region on the instructions of the prime minister.

The meeting was attended by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Federal minister of state for energy Ali Pervez Malik, provincial finance minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, provincial agriculture minister Haji Ali Madad Jatak, parliamentary secretary for energy Mir Asghar Rind, secretary power division Rashid Mehmood, additional secretary power division Khushal Khan, chief secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan along with representatives of federal and provincial government and Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) officials.

In the meeting, there had been discussion on issues regarding shifting agricultural electric tube wells to solar energy system.

On this occasion, the representatives of the federal government expressed their concerns that after solarization, the landowners would run the solar system besides using QESCO electricity system at the same time which could not achieve the objectives of subsidy given for solarization.

The representatives of the federal government urged that a mechanism must be adopted to restrict landowners for using QESCO system after installing solar system.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that concerns of federal government regarding the agricultural tube wells converting into solar system should be addressed with mutual understanding.

He said that our goal was to protect financial resources of the farmers of Balochistan.

After consultation with the landowners and stakeholders, we will find the solution of this issue.

The CM thanked the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for sending a team to resolve the pending issues related to solarization.

He hoped that a consensus would be developed for a permanent and sustainable solution to all issues. However, he said positive progress has been made in this meeting held here. Representatives of the federal government had agreed to accept some proposals, he said. He said that issues related to solarization would be resolved in consultation with the federal government and all stakeholders.