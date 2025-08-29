- Home
Federal, Provincial Govts In Close Coordination To Provide Health Facilities In Wake Of Climate Disaster: Mustafa Kamal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 07:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday said the federal and provincial governments were in close coordination to provide health facilities in the wake of climate disaster.
Addressing a press conference here, he said a Command and Control Room was working on health issues in the National Institute of Health (NIH) to monitor the situation on daily basis.
Kamal said they were in contact with the authorities and receiving updates in real-time from KPK, Punjab, Sindh, Balochitan, AJK and Gilgit-Balitstan, adding his ministry had met the demands on medical facilities received so far.
Kamal said things would be worse due to climate change in coming 100 years as per analysis, adding they need a strong local government system to cope with such kind of disasters.
To a question, he said drug prices had not been increased in four to five months but a proposal had come to this effect.
He said all hospitals had been devolved after the passage of 18th amendment and only a few hospitals of Islamabad were running under the federal government.
