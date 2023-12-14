Federal, provincial govts, law enforcing agencies committed to wipe out terrorism: KP CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Wednesday said that the Federal and provincial governments, law enforcement agencies and the people were on the same page to wipe out terrorism and extremism from the country in all forms and manifestations.

Talking to a delegation of trainee Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPs) here at his office, he said that the morale of the law enforcing agencies and security institutions was high and they were ready to cope with any challenge for peace in the country.

“Whoever is against the country is the enemy of all of us and whoever does not follow the country's Constitution will be dealt strictly,” the chief minister said.

He said that the role of police was important in maintaining law and order in the society and protecting the lives and properties of the people, adding that KP police always fought against terrorism bravely in the province and had rendered great sacrifices.

The CM said that the welfare and development of the merged districts was a priority of the government and a formal plan had been chalked out for the areas.

He, however said that due to financial problems at national level, the welfare and development of the merged districts was being affected.

He said that the promises made at the time of merger could not be fulfilled adding that due to this reason, the process of development in the merged districts was hampered.

The chief minister said that the issue of funding for the merged districts had been raised by the Prime Minister and he had assured to address this issue.

Arshad Shah said that the stability of the entire country was related to peace and stability in the merged districts and soon the government would launch “Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” program under which the youth would be given technical training and sent abroad for employment.

The CM urged the ASPs to consider themselves public servant and improve the image of the police by setting new trends by performing their duty with honesty, dedication and commitment.