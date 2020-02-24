Federal, provincial govts put on notice in case pertaining to death caused due to toxic gas in Keemari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh High Court (SHC) while issuing notice to federal and provincial governments on the deaths caused due to toxic gas in Keemari Karachi has sought reply from the respondents till March 11

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) Sindh High Court (SHC) while issuing notice to Federal and provincial governments on the deaths caused due to toxic gas in Keemari Karachi has sought reply from the respondents till March 11.The petition on casualties caused by toxic gas in Keemari came up for hearing before SHC Monday.The petitioner took the plea in the court that 14 people have died due to discharge of toxic gas in Keemari while 100 people have been affected.

A lack of contacts between minister for ports and shipping, KPT and Sindh government remained on this incident.The petitioner further said minister for ports and shipping remained busy in collecting donations in connection with removing the garbage from Karachi.

Money was grabbed in the name of removal of garbage but several innocent people lost their lives due to negligence of his ministry .It was further said in the petition that deaths took place due to toxic gas but no one was taking its responsibility.

A complete and transparent probe into the incident should be got conducted besides bringing the responsible persons into justice.Upon it the court issued notices to federal and provincial governments, Sindh Environmental Agency, chairman KPT and others for March 11.