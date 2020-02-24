UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal, Provincial Govts Put On Notice In Case Pertaining To Death Caused Due To Toxic Gas In Keemari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 03:00 PM

Federal, provincial govts put on notice in case pertaining to death caused due to toxic gas in Keemari

Sindh High Court (SHC) while issuing notice to federal and provincial governments on the deaths caused due to toxic gas in Keemari Karachi has sought reply from the respondents till March 11

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) Sindh High Court (SHC) while issuing notice to Federal and provincial governments on the deaths caused due to toxic gas in Keemari Karachi has sought reply from the respondents till March 11.The petition on casualties caused by toxic gas in Keemari came up for hearing before SHC Monday.The petitioner took the plea in the court that 14 people have died due to discharge of toxic gas in Keemari while 100 people have been affected.

A lack of contacts between minister for ports and shipping, KPT and Sindh government remained on this incident.The petitioner further said minister for ports and shipping remained busy in collecting donations in connection with removing the garbage from Karachi.

Money was grabbed in the name of removal of garbage but several innocent people lost their lives due to negligence of his ministry .It was further said in the petition that deaths took place due to toxic gas but no one was taking its responsibility.

A complete and transparent probe into the incident should be got conducted besides bringing the responsible persons into justice.Upon it the court issued notices to federal and provincial governments, Sindh Environmental Agency, chairman KPT and others for March 11.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hearing Sindh High Court Died Money March Gas From Government Karachi Port Court

Recent Stories

Over 830 Coronavirus Cases Registered in South Kor ..

10 minutes ago

13 arrested; five Kg narcotics, eight weapons seiz ..

10 minutes ago

Whopping plantation imperative to combat environme ..

10 minutes ago

Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) ach ..

9 minutes ago

PSL Matches:Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) ..

10 minutes ago

Motorbike, three wheeler sales decline by 11% in 7 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.